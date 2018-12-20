Alright ... so there's less than a week left until Christmas day and if you're anything like me you haven't done any gift shopping yet. Guilty!

Also, you're on a budget because who isn't these days?

Never fear! Here are some great Christmas gift ideas for under $35 from our local stores.

For him

Men are always hard to buy for, mostly because the things they "need" are really expensive. But, they are easy to look after and entertain so hopefully these gifts will make them happy.

If you don't really enjoy the smell of your significant other at the moment thanks to summer, you could always buy him a Lynx Gold Duo set for $10. If that's not the smell you're sniffing for I'm sure there are other combo deals around that would tickle your fancy.

However, if he smells fine, a toy will go a long way. I've always been told that men don't grow up and are always big kids. I'm sure he will love a mini drone and they're only $33. It comes with a remote control and can do awesome flips.

If you think that will also not be his jam you could always go for the typical socks and undies. Most men are not picky so you could get the 3 pack socks or undies at a decent price.

For her

Girls are far easier to buy for ... as long as you don't offend them. So dieting books and make-up are a big no no — unless she asks specifically for them.

If you don't enjoy the smell of your girl (never tell her though) The Body Shop is the ideal store to surf for your loved one. For $28 you can get her a little Christmas kit. Make sure you pick her favourite (she will have one).

If you're not meeting her sexual needs (let's be honest you're probably not), then you could buy her a $35 Peaches and Cream voucher. I'm sure she will be satisfied (at least secretly).

However, if you want to tone it down, you can never ever go wrong with wine and chocolate, which is the perfect gift for under $30. Pick her favourite chocolate (or go for a box of Roses or Favourites) and bottle of wine and she will love you — until you make her mad again.

For dad

Dads are a little bit more tricky as they most likely own the things they need/want by now, but here are few things he may not already own.

If your dad's hair and beard are looking a bit rough you can always buy him a 10 piece personal trimmer set for $25. He might thank you for shaving 10 years off his age.

But if he looks classy because your mum has whipped him in line after so many years he may need a break from her (sorry mum). What better way can he spend his time away from the family than enjoying Pro Poker set for $29 with his mates. Don't worry mums, he'll come back. They always do.

However if your dad would rather spend time around the bbq with the family you could always update his BBQ tool set for $17.

For mum

Mums will love anything you give them and I mean anything. "Don't spend too much money," she'll say, "I just love having you around for Christmas." At first you think YUS! but guilt sets in because your mum did an amazing job looking after you for so many years.

Scented candles seem to be a massive thing for mums these days, maybe because she is stressed out of her mind all time, so why not add to her collection? Treat her with a Candle and Reed diffuser set for $14.

However, if your mums collection is WAY too big you can always get her something else to help her stay organised (and your family). If dad or you need reminding of things, then get your mum, who has a talent of remembering things, a DIY Letter Board. Mums always know best.

However, if you don't live at home and your mum is constantly nagging you to come over, why not go personal and buy her a frame for $15 and fill it with your beautiful face. She will love you for it.





For kids

For boys and girls

I was bit of a tom boy growing up, so when my brother got gifts I was into them too. So I thought I will keep this section mixed.

For some reason kids really love toy guns, well I did. My brother and I would run around playing toy-gun tiggy with each other or having a classic water fight during summer. If you want to tire them out before bed time then Nerf seems to have you covered with awesome toy guns for under $35.

If you want to keep kids outside, instead of having their faces staring at a screen all day, then you could always buy them a sports ball for under $35. Who knows, they might be the next Steven Adams or Irene van Dyk.

Or not.

And who could deprive a kid from a remote control car? For just $15 your kids (or your nephews and nieces) will be easily entertained for hours ... until the battery dies.

For teens

Teens. The grumpy ones and probably the most hardest to buy for because they will most likely just want the new iPhone or tablet. However, here's some cheap ideas that might make them happy.

If they love music, because what teen doesn't?, than a portable mini bluetooth speaker for $24.90 is the way to go. Now you can make them go outside so don't have to hear their horrible taste of music that is currently "in".

This one is more for the female teens, unless your son is into pretty donuts, but if she loves sitting out and getting her tan on then you could buy her a swimming tube for $18.

If there is no way of getting your teens outside as they would prefer to sit in their dark abyss of a room then you could go for the simple Netflix, Lightbox, PS4, Spotify or phone credit. Which means watching them carefully as they put your credit card details into the system. FYI — delete your details afterwards otherwise your cunning teen could save them on the account forever.

For the family

If you've got the basics covered but haven't bought for your extended family, then board and card games are your lifesaver. Here are my favourites:

• Kiwi Scrabble Board Game Exclusive - $30

• Connect 4 - $25

• Cluedo Junior - $30

• Monopoly deal - $15

• Jenga - $30