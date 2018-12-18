A photo of a police officer comforting a distressed dog has gone viral after doing the rounds on social media.

Deputy Joshua Fiorelli of Florida, US, can be seen in the photo comforting the dog as it lay on the grass covered by the cop's jacket.

The photo was taken on Sunday while they were waiting for help after the dog was hit by a car.

A passerby reportedly took the photo after witnessing the kind gesture.

Carlos Irizzy was walking his own dog when he witnessed the incident.

Deputy Fiorelli cares for an injured dog who was hit by a car and waits with him until animal control arrives. Thank you... Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, 16 December 2018

"This is something you don't see every day," he told WFTV.com.

Animal lovers all over the world are praising the police officer's kindness.

"It was cold out. She was wet. She didn't have anyone there so I was dedicated to be that person," Fiorelli said.

"I know a lot of dogs become defensive when they get hurt. She was not defensive at all."

The dog is now recovering at Osceola County Animal Shelter and awaiting surgery.