Her luxury label has sat alongside some of the top fashion houses in the world for a decade, but all is not well with Victoria Beckham's fashion empire.

According to new figures, Victoria Beckham's fashion brand lost a whopping $18.7 million in 2017.

Despite the fact that losses increased from $14.9 million in 2016, the eponymous label still rose in overall revenue by 17 per cent, up from $67 million to $77.5 million according to The Sun.

But as Posh celebrates her 10th year in the rag trade, the company's shareholders are said to be unshaken by the bad news, expecting to break even by 2020.

The fashion house is also said to be investing more time and money into online shopping as well as going into more bricks and mortar high street stores.

Despite the loss, clothing, accessory and eyewear sales are said to have all been strong and the company appears optimistic.

However, it's not all good news, with reports Beckham was fined $1880 for missing a deadline to file her accounts.

Selling through over 400 stockists in over 50 countries, the label's debts still jumped nearly $18.3 million during 2016 according to recent financial statements.

And according to the Sunday Times, bank loans doubled in that same year, totalling $22 million.

Beckham did, however, manage to generate sales of $310 million over an eight-year period, but the company has still made a loss in four out of the eight years that accounts have been filed.

Directors of the company put the bad number down to future investment in "design, production and marketing" in what they called a "difficult global trading environment".

As for the Spice Girls reunion tour, Beckham was reportedly advised not to take part as it would "cheapen" her luxury fashion brand's image.