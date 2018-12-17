A woman decided to break up with her cheating boyfriend in a savage way: in front of family and friends during her 21st birthday speech.

Tiana Perea, from Houston, Texas, said in the speech that everyone knew her boyfriend was cheating on her with another girl.

The girl starts her speech innocently enough, thanking her friends for being there. She then turns to her boyfriend, Santos, and begins thanking him too - just not for what he expected.

Tiana Perea posted the video to her Twitter account. Photo / Twitter

"I'd like to thank Santos for making me realise I deserve so much better," she says.

Advertisement

"Everyone here knows you were trying to f*** with some girl."

"All of us have seen screenshots ... you were sexting her and sending her videos."

As she finishes his speech, a friend hands a duffel bag to Santos, and Tiana tells him to "get the f*** out".

Is this the right thing to do when your bf cheats on you? @s_umana pic.twitter.com/o5ubXv8X8R — Tiana Perea (@tianaperea__) December 13, 2018

Perea posted the video to Twitter and it has since been viewed nearly six million times.