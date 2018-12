It's probably the most universal of all foods and yet no one can seem to agree on what to call the ends of the humble loaf of bread.

US actor Stephen Mangan recently decided to ask Twitter users what word they used to refer to the ends of the bread.

Such a simple question, right? Wrong. The responses could not have been more varied.

Its the outside of the bread so its the outsiders, obviously. — Elaine (@ellsbells412) December 11, 2018

It’s the butt. — Special K8 (@KHarris_98) December 13, 2018

Outsider — James Lees (@jamesvsburger) December 12, 2018

It’s the crust. The whole outside of the bread is the crust. — 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖌𝖍. (@craesull) December 12, 2018

We call it “the pillow” in Arabic — Rawnak J (@rawnickers) December 12, 2018

The 'heel' for me too. And slices are 'rounds' (even when they are square!). https://t.co/xiGkBMIpb4 — Warren Maguire (@warren_maguire) December 12, 2018

My mom calls it the “suegra” which is Spanish for mother in law bc in her words “no one likes them”...this is even more funny to me considering she is a mother in law. 🙊🤷‍♀️😂😂 — carolina wright (@carolinawright1) December 12, 2018

“the ends” .... and then you freeze them to use as duck food next time you & the kids head to a pond ;) — Meaghan Mooney (@MeaghanMooney1) December 12, 2018

In case you were wondering whether that is one universal way of referring to that part of the bread, here's your answer.

