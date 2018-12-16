A man who sniffed his smelly socks every day has been hospitalised with a severe inflection in his lungs.

The man, reportedly from Zhangzhou, would walk home from work every day and regularly take of his socks and sniff them.

But he was soon picked up a severe fungal infection that developed in his shoes from his sweaty feet and spread into his lungs when he breathed in the spores.

After being admitted to hospital, an x-ray confirmed him to be suffering from a severe lung infection and he has been kept in for treatment.

"The infection could also be attributed to the patient's lack of rest at home as he had looking after his child, leading to a weaker immune system," Dr Mai Zhuanying at the Zhangzhou No. 909 Hospital told Fujian Daily.

The 37-year-old man was was admitted to hospital in Zhangzhou, south-east China's Fujian province when he complained of a cough and chest pains. Photo / AsiaWire

Medics reportedly confirmed it was caused by his frequent sniffing of his own socks.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

The man was taken to hospital where he had an X-ray. Photo / AsiaWire

Many social media users from around the world commented, with some admitting to having the same habit and fearing for their health.

"The reason I smell my socks is to know if I can continue wearing them the next day!" one read.

"Oh no! Maybe I should stop sniffing my socks after wearing them for an entire day," another wrote.

"I promise I'll wash my socks every day now."