Pornhub has released its insights into New Zealanders' porn habits of 2018, including details of the most searched keywords and the amount of time spent on its site.

According to Pornhub, "Maori" was the most popular searched item for Kiwi Pornhub users, with the search "lesbian" the second most searched.

"New Zealand" and "Samoan" were the third and fourth most searched word among Kiwis, while "Fortnite" was the eight most searched category.

More than 100 million people around the world visit the site every day, with Kiwis the 27th largest Pornhub consumer in the world.

One of the biggest differences between New Zealand porn habits and the rest of the world is what device people view Pornhub on.

According to Pornhub, 72 per cent of international users visited the website via a smartphone, whereas only 22 per cent of Kiwis used their mobile device.

More than 66 per cent of Kiwis who viewed Pornhub still accessed the website using their desktop or laptop computer.

Kiwi women are more active on Pornhub compared with females around the world, with 39 per cent of Kiwis using the website identifying as female, 10 per cent higher than the world's overall average.

The average age of New Zealand Pornhub users is 39, while 61 per cent of Kiwi visitors are men.

Gisborne spent the most time on Pornhub, with an average of 11 minutes and 16 seconds per session, while Otago users spent the least amount of time with an average of nine minutes and 59 seconds.

On average Kiwis spent 10 minutes and 30 seconds on Pornhub during each visit.

Worldwide, Pornhub says the searches that "defined" 2018 were (in order): Stormy Daniels, Fortnite, 4K, romantic, trans, outdoor, tattoos, Tinder, Bowsette and threesome.

The terms Lesbian, hentai, milf, step mum and Japanese were the top five global searches of 2018.

According to Pornhub, viewers are using the website to socialise, with more than 64 million private messages sent between users.