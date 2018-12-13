To the surprise of absolutely no one at all, New Zealand remains solidly one of the most popular destinations for travellers on Instagram, travellers who can't get enough of the photogenic beauty of Aotearoa.

For 2018, Instagram has revealed the most popular location in New Zealand was Queenstown, with its crystal blue lake and snow capped mountains.

Queenstown. Photo / kirsty.tametea

The second most popular NZ location on the gram is Rotorua. Between the stunning tall redwood trees in Whakarewarewa Forest, the hot pools and other unique attractions, there's a lot to hit the loveheart button over on the app.

The lure of the Ring continues to be strong with the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata still beating a lot of other New Zealand destinations to take the third spot this year.

Hobbiton Movie Set. Photo / shaun_jeffers

Milford Sound and Wanaka came fourth and fifth on the list and the "instafamous" Mount Maunganui (with its pretty epic view from the top) took sixth place.

Milford Sound. Photo / rachstewartnz

Auckland City and Waiheke Island made the list and Lake Tekapo and Mt Cook National Park were also among the most geo-tagged spots in New Zealand.

Lake Tekapo. Photo / Polkadotpassport

Check out the list below:

1. Queenstown

2. Rotorua

3. Hobbiton Movie Set

4. Milford Sound

5. Wanaka

6. Mount Maunganui

7. Auckland City

8. Waiheke Island

9. Lake Tekapo

10. Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park

As far as global trends go, Instagram has revealed there's a whole lotta love going on on the app.

The most used face filter in Instagram Stories is the Heart Eyes (aww) and the most used Giphy sticker is the Heart Love Sticker by Arata.

Instagram users worldwide used the loveheart emoji 14 billion times this year.