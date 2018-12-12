Who needs Amazon or any other big .com site when you have a nation of talented craftspeople willing and able to cater to everyone on your Christmas list?

If you are looking for a sweet as Kiwi-made gift, designed and crafted by someone in New Zealand, read on, we've got you covered.

1. A Trio Soy Candle

Based in Warkworth, north of Auckland, Trio hand craft the most amazing soy candles and melts. You can't go wrong with the salted caramel scented candle and the cappuccino one will genuinely make you feel like you're drinking coffee (without the massive caffeine hit).

Trio soy candle. Photo / Trio

The candles are usually priced around the $20 (some can be more expensive if you prefer a fancier vessel). For a cheaper but still delightful gift, go for the melts. For $6 a pack, that's a good price to make someone's home smell delicious.

2. Frankie Apothecary Kawakawa Balm

Frankie kawakawa balm. Photo / Frankie Apothecary

Starting at $19 for the smallest size, this little pot of goodness is an appropriate gift for just about any human in your life.

Frankie Apothecary crafts this balm from native New Zealand plants, embracing traditional Māori Rongoā techniques, and blended with pure organic oils.

It's one of those balms that works on anything - you can use it to treat eczema or even just as a moisturiser, lip balm or hand cream.

3. Kuwi the Kiwi books

Kiwicorn book. Photo / Kuwi Books

For the babies and toddlers in your life, you can't go wrong with one of the Kuwi books. Kiwicorn is probably the most well known but there are a few to choose from, lovingly written and illustrated by Kat Merewether.

Oh and 20c from each purchase is donated to Kiwis for Kiwi so it truly is a gift that keeps on giving.

4. A vintage plate from Odd One Out

Odd One Out vintage plate. Photo / Odd One Out

finds vintage plates that are already pretty awesome looking, and manages to make them look even better with hand-painted illustrations.

This one in the image will set you back $45 but makes for an excellent purchase for the baker in your life.

5. A leather belt from Southern Anchor Studios

Leather belt. Photo / Southern Anchor Studios

For $89, you can get a high quality hand-stitched belt from the good folk over at Southern Anchor Studios, who specialise in handcrafted leather goods.

6. A kauri domino set by Multiverse

Reclaimed kauri domino set. Photo / Multiverse

How about a beautiful domino set made from reclaimed kauri? And maybe a promise of a game or three together, like in the good old days.

These domino pieces are laser-cut from reclaimed kauri beams, by Multiverse Designs, and individually hand-finished with hemp seed oil and beeswaxed for protection. They cost $68.

7. A Jen Sievers art print

Jen Sievers art print. Photo / Jen Sievers

creates art prints that are big, bold and beautiful. This is not a gift for someone with a shy personality but it could be the ideal present for that fierce person in your life.

The one in the image below was featured on the TV show "The Block NZ" in 2017 and can be purchased for $89.

Sievers also has a mindfulness for children book coming out later in the year, Just Breathe, which might not make it in time for the Christmas stocking but is available to pre-order now.

8. A handmade doll

Just 4 You unicorn doll. Photo / Just 4 You

Invercargill-based Just 4 You makes beautiful handcrafted dolls that can be customised to include personal details of the child receiving them. While custom orders might not ship by Christmas time, there are a few beautiful dolls in the "ready to send" section of the website, like Winter, the Unicorn doll pictured above, for $70.

Dottie Lottie also makes a range of beautiful handmade dolls, including superhero-inspired ones, like the Batman one below, for $40.

Dottie Lottie Batman doll. Photo / Dottie Lottie

9. Kiwis Against Morality card game

This one is definitely not for kids.

is an offensive card game based on famous Kiwi events. Made by Game Kings, in Hamilton, the card game recently made

when it crushed its Kickstarter goal in just a few hours. The first edition of the game, designed and printed in New Zealand, ships just in time for Christmas, and it's the perfect gift for the foul-mouthed (and probably hilarious) friend in your life. The game retails for $49.99.

Kiwis Against Morality card game. Photo / Game Kings

10. An outdoor cookbook

Fast and Light cookbook, by Paul Garland. Photo / Felt.co.nz

Nothing says Kiwi summer like the thought of enjoying a picnic in the outdoors with a bunch of friends. Help a mate plan ahead by gifting them a book with recipes tailor-made for the outdoors, all written, trialled and tested in New Zealand.

The Fast and Light cookbook, by Paul Garland, was written with the New Zealand outdoors in mind. It can be purchased from felt.co.nz for $32.

11. Some Kiwiana art for the garden

Pukeko garden set. Photo / Ironweed

Ironweed, in Canterbury, design and make this piece of art below, from recycled steel. For $50, you can purchase one pukeko, or you can get the set of three for $120.

12. FinndieLoo swimming bag

FinndieLoo swimming bag. Photo / FinndieLoo

Put a big tick next to the "need" section of your child's Christmas list and order them a swimming bag from Nelson-based FinndieLoo to take care of all the wet gear this summer. These cost $30 and you can customise them with your child's name.

13. A reclaimed rimu brooch

Mt Cook brooch. Photo / Natty

It doesn't get much more Kiwi than a brooch featuring the outline of Mt Cook, made of reclaimed rimu.

This one above, from Natty NZ, retails for $30.

14. Art by Jasmine May Windsor

Auckland-based Jasmine May Windsor sells her high quality giclée art prints of original paintings on Facebook. You can grab yourself or a friend a special art piece for as little as $35.

Fresh Prints if anyone is looking for a nifty gift for their Snake buds or just a cheeky art for yourselves. Posted by Jasmine May Windsor on Sunday, 21 October 2018

15. A Tall Poppy Bangle by Penelope Barnhill

Tall Poppy Bangle. Photo / The Poi Room

This is a piece of jewellery the receiver will treasure for a lifetime. For $600, you can get this stunning sterling silver bangle with a 3.5mm orange sapphire and 9ct rose gold. Available from the poi room.

Where to shop online for good Kiwi-made stuff

For more incredible artwork by New Zealanders, check out the Makers Mrkt website, featuring Kiwi (and some Australian) artwork.

For other Kiwi crafts, have a look on felt.co.nz.