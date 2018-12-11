The woman who infamously married a 300-year-old ghost pirate is now wanting a divorce because he made her so sick she became hospitalised.

Irish woman Amanda Teague, 46, has broken up with Jack, the Haitian pirate after he apparently gave her sepsis.

According to Dublin radio station FM104, she was taken to hospital in June with sepsis and hasn't spoken to her husband Jack in six months.

Teague spent $9,900NZD to legally change her name, but doesn't seem bothered she spent all that money yet the relationship ended so soon.

Teague is from one of Ireland's oldest towns, Drogheda, and has appeared on a number of TV programmes telling the tale of how she fell in love with the miscreant. She also shared the story of her and Jack's pregnancy scare.

Their marriage ceremony was off the Irish coast, only one year ago.

According to the Irish Mirror, she took to social media to announce her divorce plans: "So I feel like it's time to let everyone know that my marriage is over. I will explain in due course but for now, all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it's not something to mess with."