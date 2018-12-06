A US father's message about bullying has gone viral after he made his daughter walk 8km to school as punishment for bullying other students.

His 10-year-old daughter Kristen was suspended from using the school bus after she was bullying other students on two occasions.

When she came home she told her dad, Matt Cox, that he had to drive her to school the next day as she was banned from using the bus.

But her father had other ideas, deciding to teach her a lesson for being a bully.

The next morning Cox made her walk 8km to school in temperatures of 2C while he drove in the car behind her.

He videoed the punishment and took to Facebook to make a statement against bullying.

In the clip Cox is heard saying: "This lovely lady is my ten-year-old daughter who has for the second time this school year been kicked off the school bus, due to bullying another student.

"Let me make this extremely clear, bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household.

"Friday, when my daughter brought home her paperwork for her bus suspension, she said 'Daddy, you're going to have to take me to school next week'.

"As you see, this morning she is learning otherwise.

"A lot of children today feel that the things their parents do for them is a right and not a privilege, such as parents taking their children to school in the morning, or even bus rides to school in the morning.

"All of that is a privilege, and should be treated as such, so today my beautiful daughter is going to walk five miles to school, in 36F [2C] weather.

"A lot of you parents aren't going to agree with this, but that is alright. Because I'm doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and stop her from bullying.

"So children, if you're watching this, please understand that bullying is unacceptable everywhere and will not be tolerated. Thanks everyone, have a great day."

Life lessons!!!! UPDATE: lesson learned! Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted #HOLDOURKIDSACOUNTABLE #STOPBULLYING Posted by Matt Cox on Monday, 3 December 2018

Cox has since updated his post, saying his daughter has learned her lesson.

"Lesson learned! Still has all her extremities intact, is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted."

The father's video has been viewed more than 16 million times and received more than 67,000 comments.

The Ohio father hopes that when others view the video, they will learn just how much words can hurt others.

"I just hope that through the video being shared kids can take a look and read some of the comments and tutorials on the post and see just how much words can hurt and cut deep and can have lasting effects on those involved sometimes in the most awful cases life-ending effects," Cox told Fox4.

"I also hope that parents see the video and start holding their kids accountable for their actions and stop sweeping their child's actions under the rug with the ideology that kids will be kids. We as parents need to stop the bullying on the home front because bullying only breeds bullying."