A woman who fat-shamed her Tinder match by saying he was too fat for her has been shut down with an epic response from her victim.

The woman, known only as Becca, direct messaged her match to say: "You're very fat. I don't like fat people. I accidentally liked you. I'm sorry."

Not content with her original comment, she continued to fire across cruel messages, writing: "Please don't kill yourself. Someone will love you and your husky one day."

But before he could even respond, she ended the exchange by saying: "Just not me. Cus I like normal sized people. Which you are not. So bye."

The guy was praised for his comeback. Photo / Reddit

After processing the cruel messages, the guy, who is not named, then replies with a calm yet brutal takedown writing: "Wait I'm fat!? When did that happen? But I promise I won't kill myself.

"Thanks for the opinion/facts about me. I'll try to work on it. I'm not really into c**** anyways."

She replied: "Listen here f***o", and then the messages ended.

The nasty Tinder exchange was uploaded to social media, with many people praising the fat-shaming victim for his comeback.

"Anyone can diet and fix a weight problem. There isn't really a cure to being an a***hole though," wrote one.

Another said: "She must be a lot lighter than most people, not having a soul and all."

"Beauty on the inside…" commented one, another said: "Someone has some self-esteem issues."

"What a gross human being that girl is," wrote one commentator, as another added: "What's the point of her telling you that over and over? Why wouldn't she just unmatch if it was a mistake? I mean everyone has different tastes but it seems so cruel."