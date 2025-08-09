Advertisement
Playwright Jess Sayer on Frankenstein’s Mary Shelley and the creation of a monster

By Jess Sayer
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Playwright Jess Sayer's "Mary: The Birth of Frankenstein" fuses fiction with a backbone of fact. Photo / Andi Crown

In a blood-soaked tribute to the 19th-century teen sensation who brought Frankenstein’s monster into being, playwright Jess Sayer lets loose a few monsters of her own.

We should all be obsessed with Mary Shelley. I am – I’ve spent the past seven years writing a play about her. Her

