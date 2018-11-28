Last Sunday, November 25, was the International Day for the Elimination of Men's Violence Towards Women. This is a day we mark in New Zealand as White Ribbon Day. It aims to end men's violence towards women by encouraging men to lead by example and talk to other men.

On the Nutters Club on NewstalkZB we fittingly had Eteuati Ete - one Half of the Comedy Duo "The Laughing Samoans" - and wife Mele Wendt as our guests.

Ete, who had been physically abusive in his relationship, talked about how he had overcome, with help and support, his violence.

And how Mele came to forgive him.

There is no doubt that New Zealand has a deadly problem with relationship violence. And there is also no doubt that the awareness raising efforts of organisations like White Ribbon are invaluable, and necessary.

But it can also be too easy to buy into the idea that violent men are bad men, that bad men will always be bad men, and that the world is divided into bad men and good men.

If only life were that clear cut.

At the heart of intimate partner violence is not anger, but control. The desire to control the person's behaviour, their views, opinions, what they wear, who they speak to and what they feel.

This is the defining feature of domestic violence.

What ultimately needs to be controlled though is not the other person's behaviour. It's the terrifying, dangerous feelings that being close to someone can - for some men - cause.

It's the fear of being vulnerable, of feeling small, of being out of control, of feeling shame and hurt, that actually drives the need to control the other, and in turn, the violence.

Explanations are not the same as excuses.

And let me be crystal clear: there is no excuse for violence towards one's partner. The correct response to violence is to create safety for the victim, and to hold the perpetrator to account.

But we also desperately need to talk about recovery, and hope. We need to not only say "It's Not OK", but to also say "You can be OK, and here's how."

In Ete's case, he talked openly and movingly of his personal work, through therapy and couple's counselling, that lead him to understand that an extended separation from his parents, from the ages of 2 through 4, left a deep emotional wound. He felt unlovable and that people he cared about were bound to leave him. These insecurities and shame fuelled his violence from a place of deep pain.

He also shared that while his partner Mele came to forgive him, it took much longer for him to forgive himself, and find compassion and love for that scared little boy, who was so prone to lash out.

He has now been sober and violence-free for nearly two decades.

So by all means let's continue to hold men to account, and do everything to make sure that men, women and children are safe from domestic violence.

But let's also encourage men that they are not fated to be bad men, even if they have been violent. Let's light the path to change with both accountability, and love.

Because it's not just the case we need to stop men hurting their partners. We also need to stop them from hurting themselves.

And that, is the work of all men.

If you're in danger NOW:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you

• Run outside and head for where there are other people

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you

• Take the children with you

• Don't stop to get anything else

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisisline operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisisline 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz



How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.