Few people can make international headlines thanks to their choice of coat like Melania Trump.
Jaws dropped globally in June when she visited the hostile US/Mexico border in a khaki Zara jacket with the words "I really don't care, do u?" emblazoned on it. Which people thought was … a little tone deaf.
She's done it again this week by wearing an eye-wateringly expensive Dior coat to the White House's annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning event.
How expensive? It retails for around $US9,000 ($13,200).
READ MORE: • 2018's top five fashion trends
She teamed it with a pair of suede Christian Louboutin boots that brings the total cost of the outfit to around $16,500.
It's fair to say people on Twitter were not loving the coat. Many people thought the pattern resembled a turkey.
After the official turkey pardoning, the First Family — including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner — boarded Air Force One to enjoy Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, their private Florida estate.
Where Melania will not be needing that coat.