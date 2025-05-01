- Michelle Obama described navigating her daughters’ teenage years as a “nightmare” due to public scrutiny.
- She highlighted the challenges of keeping their lives private, including play dates under Secret Service security.
- Obama emphasised balancing normalcy with the “Obama tax” of being children of a former president.
Michelle Obama has opened up on how she and husband Barack tried to protect their children and give them a “normal” life as teenagers.
Michelle Obama admits navigating her daughters’ teenage years was a “nightmare”.
The former first lady of the United States – who has Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 with her husband Barack Obama – has opened up on the struggle the high-profile parents had with keeping their daughters’ personal lives out of the spotlight, and she described it as “a lot of work”.