The top five celebrity trends of 2018 have been unveiled, and unsurprisingly the Duchess of Sussex has had a big impact during her first year as a royal reports the Daily Mail.

According to global fashion search platform Lyst's 2018 Year In Fashion Report, power suits were bigger than ever, worn by the likes of Meghan Markle and Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, bondage-inspired outfits and nude ensembles have been go-to outfits for everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to the Hadid sisters.

Elsewhere, lively logo prints like the coordinating Fendi ensemble Kylie Jenner wore recently - which matched her pram - are also all the rage.

And bringing back another nostalgic trend from the eighties, bike shorts have taken over our Instagram feeds, seen on the likes of the Kardashians and catwalk models.

1. Power suits

From head to toe block brights to neutral toned jackets and pants, the skinnier cropped styles, to the bigger than ever two-pieces, celebrities have tried it all.

Meghan Markle, Rita Ora, and Kendall Jenner have been leading the suit trend, with online searches for women's suits up 87 per cent year on year.

The top five celebrity trends of 2018 have been unveiled, with power suits worn by the likes of Meghan Markle high on the list of celebrity-influenced trends. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore a power suit to the 25th "Women In Hollywood" celebration to send a powerful message. Photo / Getty Images

2. Retro chic

Celebrities have been channeling their inner nineties child, with the Dior Saddle BAG spotted on the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence.

Revival is a key theme this year, with many designers offering reinstated classics and brands really reinvesting in themselves.

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian inspired an 88 per cent surge of searches for the nineties Gucci thong in the 24 hours after she posted an instagram photo of her wearing it.

Elsewhere Gigi Hadid and the new face of classic label Tommy Hilfiger, Hailey Baldwin, have all had an effect on the brand's cascade in demand.

3. Naked fashion

Sheer dressing, nude coloured bikinis and bondage style outfits have all been popular in the celebrity realm this year.

Some of the stars that have embraced the risque style include Cara Delevingne, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Emily Ratajkowski.

Just 48 hours after Rosie Huntington Whiteley wore a black bondage style Versace dress to the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, there was a 21 per cent surge in searches for black bondage style items.

Key swimwear colour search terms including "flesh", "nude" and "natural" collectively are up 45 per cent year on year.

Bella Hadid in Carine Roitfeld channeling the bondage-style and nude inspired trend. Photo / Getty Images

4. Logo mania

The logo craze started gaining momentum in 2017, with Supreme and Champion leading the hottest logos of 2018.

This year we've seen new brand names top logo specific searches too.

Fendi's double letter print catapulted back into the spotlight in February when both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posted photos wearing the designer.

Meanwhile when Kourtney Kardashian wore Faith Connexion X Kappa Side Panel Track Pants in an Airport in Tokyo in February, there was a 49 per cent increase in searches for Kappa track pants.

When Kourtney Kardashian wore Kappa track pants in an airport in Tokyo there was a 49 per cent increase in searches for the pants. Photo / Getty Images

5. Bike shorts

It's been hard not to miss this lingering trend, originally made iconic by Princess Diana.

The classic street wear garment is now being worn by everyone, and the movement went from work out wear to wardrobe staple.

Loved by models Shanina Shaik, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, searches for Off-White cycling shorts rocketed by 59 per cent after Naomi Campbell wore a pair at the spring/summer 2018 Off-White show runway.

Bikes shorts, as pictured on Kendall Jenner made the transition from work out wear to wardrobe staple. Photo / Getty Images

Model Shanina Shaik is a repeat offender of the trend. Photo / Getty Images