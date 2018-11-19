A photo of a waitress working a busy shift with her two-year-old toddler strapped to her back has gone viral, inspiring parents around the world.

Kori Dotson was supposed to have the day off when her boss at Greenback Drug Store and Diner in Tennessee called her in unexpectedly.

Unable to find a babysitter in a short space of time, Dotson decided to head to work while still performing her number one role of being a parent.

Customer Kelly Gentry snapped an image of Dotson's efforts, posting to Facebook to highlight the amazing job the busy mother was doing,

Advertisement

"Shout out to this awesome mom doing what it takes to make ends meet and shout out to her work for allowing her to bring him!" Gentry wrote on Facebook.

Update: The news channels have contacted me and would like to honor her. Alot have asked were this diner is ..well it is... Posted by Kelly Gentry on Tuesday, 6 November 2018

"At first, I didn't realise Kori had a kid on her back," Gentry, 39, told Yahoo.

"She apologised, but I told her, 'Don't be sorry — you're amazing!' She was teaching her son the value of work at such a young age."

Dotson explained she asked her boss if it was okay to bring her boy Rhody in.

Her boss allowed the young boy to help wipe down tables, rolling cutlery in napkins and set tables.

"He also passed out menus, refilled the sugar bowls, and held the dustpan while I swept," she told Yahoo.

Mums took to social media to praise Dotson for her hard work and thanked her boss for being so flexible.

"Bravo mum ... may you and your employer be an inspiration", one person wrote.

Another said: "Great job Greenback Diner for empowering this mum to work instead of shaming her for having a child!"

"Makes me want to go there just to give her a big tip!"

The hard-working mum works two jobs