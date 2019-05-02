The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

The child will come behind his or her father Prince Harry in the line of succession, bumping his uncle, the Duke of York, further down the line into eighth place.

However the child will not be given the title of prince or princess unless the Queen steps in to change the rules. Instead a son would be styled the Earl of Dumbarton, while a daughter would be Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor, reports the Daily Mail.

Ahead of Prince George's birth, the monarch issued a Letters Patent to ensure the Cambridge children had fitting titles.

Without this Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would have been a Lady and a Lord instead, but Prince George, as the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, would still have been a prince.

The Queen could decide to do the same for Harry and Meghan's baby.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's children Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn are actually entitled to be a princess and prince as children of the son of the sovereign.

But the couple decided, with the Queen's agreement, that their children would use the courtesy titles as sons or daughters of an earl rather than the style prince or princess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement in November 2017, shortly after confirming their relationship.

The couple married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May this year.