Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The class war: Quiche, colonisation and New Zealand’s wealthy

By Anna Knox
8 mins to read
What is it about quiche? Photo / Babiche Martens

What is it about quiche? Photo / Babiche Martens

We need to talk about class, and we need a better language for it. By Anna Knox.

What is it about quiche?

I visited a friend for lunch recently and encountered her homemade one on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle