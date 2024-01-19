A study run by Live Vault has been analysing the past five years of data to determine which country is the strongest in the world. Photo / 123rf

A new study could be set to reignite the on-going rivalry between New Zealand and Australia – but this time, facts are here to back us Kiwis up.

The study run by Live Vault has been analysing the past five years of data to determine which country is the strongest in the world and the results are in. So, where does New Zealand stand?

The company – an online resource for powerlifting, bodybuilding and strength training – set out to determine where the physically strongest men and women live. While Kiwis didn’t land the top spot, they have landed a high position.

Focusing on three main powerlifting categories – the squat (a strength exercise in which the trainee lowers their hips from a standing position and then stands back up); the bench press (an upper-body weight training exercise in which the trainee presses a weight upwards while lying on a weight training bench); and a deadlift (in which a weight is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips, before being placed back on the ground) – researchers found that, as of 2023, men and women in the United States are the strongest in the world, with the French a close second.

The study focused on three main powerlifting categories.

Kiwis were seventh, behind England, Canada and Italy. While it means we missed out on silver and bronze, it’s not all bad news.

In the long-running rivalry between Aussies and Kiwis – from claims that a Melbourne flat white is superior to one found anywhere in New Zealand to the bitter arguments about who the pavlova truly belongs to – it seems Kiwis have at least one title they can hold over the Aussies. We are stronger than they are.

Researchers found Australian men and women were the 10th strongest in the world, with Germany and Spain ranking between us in terms of strength.

New Zealand’s results saw an average squat weight of 248.1kg, an average bench press weight of 150.1kg and an average deadlift weight of 272.1kg. Australians had an average of 239.4kg for squats, 142.4kg for bench presses and 265.3kg for deadlifts.

America’s strongest men and women live in Texas, with an average squat weight of 322kg, bench press of 198.2kg and deadlift of 341.1kg.

Lift Vault’s founder Kyle Risley said in a statement: “For the everyday gym enthusiasts scrutinising these figures, keep your chin up if your personal records don’t quite match up!

“This analysis showcases the elite of powerlifting, those who dedicate a significant portion of their lives to the sport. Nonetheless, it’s fascinating to pinpoint the hotspots of strength across the world. Hats off to the folks in the US and Texas.”