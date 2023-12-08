Voyager 2023 media awards
Whalebones, bikinis and a throne: New Zealand design history in 110 chairs

Kim Knight
Kim Knight

Senior Writer

Kim Knight explores The Chair - a new exhibition at Auckland’s Objectspace showcasing 170 years of New Zealand’s furniture-making history

Deep in west Auckland, a photographer screeches to a halt. There! In the wild!

