A new biography about King Charles III is set to reveal his quirky habits. Photo / Getty Images

In the build-up to the release of the biography The King: The Life of Charles III, palace insiders have revealed the King’s alleged quirks.

The biography, set to be released next week, was written by royal author Christopher Andersen and reportedly includes some surprising details about the new King.

Fox News has reported one particular allegation made by Andersen, who said one of the King’s former valets had some interesting jobs.

Andersen said former valet Michael Fawcett was in charge of squeezing toothpaste onto the royal’s monogrammed toothbrush, as well as shaving his face, and helping him put on trousers and his shoes.

The royal author went on to allege Fawcett even laid out the 73-year-old’s pyjamas.

Other claims made by the author include that the King – then Prince of Wales – had very specific breakfast requests.

He reportedly wanted it served with butter coming in “three balls and be chilled”. His toast was always to be served on a silver rack while assorted jams, jellies, marmalades and honey were to be on a separate breakfast tray.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. Photo / AP

It comes after reports the King would be presented with several three-minute soft-boiled eggs in the morning.

“Chefs in the royal kitchen normally prepared several three-minute eggs before being satisfied that one had been cooked to meet the Prince’s standards of softness,” Andersen wrote. “The rejects were discarded.”

Another odd quirk included a teddy bear.

Andersen claimed the King would pull his former nanny, Mabel Andersen, out of retirement to mend his childhood teddy bear.

“[She] was the only human being allowed to take needle and thread to [former] Prince Charles’ teddy bear,” a former valet told Andersen, as quoted by Page Six on Thursday.

“He was well into his 40s, and every time that teddy needed to be repaired, you would think it was his own child having major surgery.”

King Charles and Camilla will be crowned in May next year. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles ascended to the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

Despite being King for almost two months now, Charles will not be crowned until May 6. The Westminster Abbey ceremony will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of his mother.

Charles will be crowned in a solemn religious ceremony conducted by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, the palace said in a statement. Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace said.