Neighbours almost call police on mum trying to get baby to sleep

Mum accidentally terrifies neighbours while driving around to get son to sleep. Video / TikTok

A Hamilton woman who drove around her neighbourhood to help her baby sleep was eyed suspiciously by concerned neighbours who almost called police on her.

Karina Missen shared the hilarious tale on TikTok, saying: "When you're trying to get your baby to sleep and your local community group is worried you're scoping the place out."

Other parents cracked up at Missen's plight, sharing their own stories of using a car to calm a restless baby.

In the neighbourhood Facebook group, a concerned local noted that the same car had been circling the same street "7 times in the past 10 minutes" and asked "should I call police?"

The car was seen circling. Photo / TikTok

"You could take your phone and show the people in the car driving past that you are recording them," another suggested.

"Yes, please," one resident said. "This car was doing the same thing yesterday. Perhaps go out to your letterbox and have a good look at them and get the plate number. Cops may as well check them out."

It was then that Missen identified herself.

"Sorry! No it's me. My 2-month-old fell asleep in the car."

She added: "I'd joked about it but had no idea my area's neighbourhood watch was so active. It's reassuring really that people are watching, so funny!"

Concern built in the neighbourhood until Karina Missen identified herself. Photo / TikTok

Parents were quick to respond to the story with their experiences.

"I feel so bad for you. It's so tough when they are little but this is hilarious," one parent said, while a second added: "Hahaha! My partner does laps around the supermarket car park while I run in and grab things. He gets a lot of looks."

Another said: "My dad used to drive me round for hours when I was a baby because I had chronic reflux and would only sleep in the car. This is so sweet."