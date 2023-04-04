A 29-year-old mother has revealed how a decision to go to the doctor may have changed the course of her life. Photo / Instagram

Emily Hayes, from Queensland, noticed a mole appear on her leg five years ago but suddenly it began to change shape, grow in size and become a different texture.

“I’d seen some Facebook posts from a couple of friends who had gotten skin checks, so I decided to do the same,” she told news.com.au.

She went to the doctor to get a skin check, and they did a biopsy on the mole on her leg that left her with three stitches.

A few days later, while in the kitchen with her three-year-old daughter Olivia, Hayes got a call that her suspicions about the mole were right. It was melanoma.

“I was in a bit of denial to be honest. I didn’t think I didn’t think it would be me,” she said.

The mole was melanoma and the mum needed 18 stitches after it was removed. Photo / Instagram

“My daughter was next to me and she grabbed my hand wondering while I was crying, asking what was wrong.”

A week later, she was scheduled to have the mole removed. She was left with 18 stitches, shocked at just how big the cut was to remove the mole.

Thankfully, it was the only treatment she needed in order to remove the cancer as it was at stage two.

Hayes said that before she found out she had melanoma, she would wear sunscreen and a hat in the sun for extended periods, but wouldn’t when she was outside hanging out the laundry or mowing the lawn.

But now she does her best to remain sun safe at all times – something she tries to pass on to her daughter.

Her daughter comforted her after she found out. Photo / Instagram

“It’s when you’re a teenager you stop wanting to wear sunscreen because it’s sticky or smells,” she said.

“At school, like we’re taught to Slip Slop Slap, but we’re not told why. I think that’s the biggest gap educating why we need why we do that.”

Hayes said her daughter doesn’t quite understand what happened to her mother’s leg, but when she is resistant to wearing sunscreen Emily asks if she wants a scar like her mum.

She said that quickly gets her daughter to change her tune.

Now, she wants her story to help other young women to not put off getting their own skin checked, adding that laying in the sun just wasn’t worth it.

“You don’t want to take life for granted when there’s something like a skin check that can save your life with a 15-minute appointment to save your life,” she said.

“I’d hate to know what the end result would have been if I waited because melanomas grow fast.”