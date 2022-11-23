The Top Five Face Sunscreens To Try This Summer

It's time to make sunscreen a staple in your skincare routine. Photo/Antonio Diaz, Getty

While sunscreen should be a non-negotiable all year round, with summer just around the corner it’s time to prioritise face sunscreen as a staple in your skincare routine.

Sunscreen is arguably the most important part of your routine, in fact, Skin Cancer Foundation reports sunscreen is the best thing you can do to prevent hyper-pigmentation and premature ageing.

If you tend to avoid sunscreen daily because it may be heavy, thick or leaves a white cast it may be time to consider upgrading to a new and improved formula.

Here are our five favourite facial SPFs that will be game-changers for your skincare routine this summer.

Bondi Sands Sunny Daze SPF50 Moisturiser - $27.99

The vitamin E-enriched formula is perfect for those who dread that thick sunscreen look, as the subtle universal tinted formula leaves an invisible finish.

This mineral non-comedogenic product won’t clog pores, plus it’s fragrance-free and vegan. The blendable formula glides evenly onto the skin for an easy application that sits nicely under makeup. Buy now from Life Pharmacy

SPF Rating: 50+

Skin type: Suitable for all skin types

Fragrance-Free: Yes





BEAUTY OF JOSEON Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics Sunscreen SPF50+ - $26

If you love a glass-skin look, try this TikTok trending Korean beauty must-have. This chemical sunscreen is perfect for sensitive skin types, it applies gently and includes skin-calming and brightening ingredients to keep your skin looking radiant and feeling hydrated. The formula feels weightless and leaves a subtle dewy sheen on the skin.

This probiotic formula has no synthetic fragrance or essential oils present making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin. The elegant simplistic packaging makes it the perfect addition to your skincare collection. Buy now from TheMarket.

SPF Rating: 50+

Skin type: Suitable for normal to dry sensitive skin

Fragrance-Free: Yes

ULTRA VIOLETTE Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50+ - $52

This sun serum has a milky texture and provides the skin with hydration and luminosity. Everything from the texture to the subtle rose scent is pleasant and the silky texture is memorable. The chemical SPF is reef and cruelty-free.

The eye-catching bright blue packaging features a dropper that evenly dispenses the formula. The thin consistency means no chance of a white cast here. The product is hydrating and nourishing without being too greasy or slipping and sliding underneath makeup. No wonder it’s constantly sold out. Buy now from Sephora NZ

SPF Rating: 50+

Skin type: Suitable for normal to dry skin lacking in radiance

Fragrance-Free: No, features a subtle rose scent

La Roche-Posay Anthelios ULTRA SPF50+ Facial Sunscreen For Dry Skin - $39.99

There’s something about French pharmacy brands like La Roche Posay that seem to nail it when it comes to great formulas, accessibility and prices. This dermatologically tested antioxidant cream is non-comedogenic and is enriched with Thermal Spring Water and Glycerine for optimal hydration.

There are several types in this range to suit everyone, and my current go-to is the one formulated for sensitive eyes. Nothing worse than accidentally rubbing SPF into your eyes, am I right? Thankfully with this one, you can avoid the sting without compromising on comfort. Buy now from TheMarket.

SPF Rating: 50+

Skin type: Suitable normal, dry, and sensitive skin

Fragrance-Free: Yes

COOLA Classic Face Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF50 - $62

Formulated with Coola’s antioxidant-rich Plant Protection Complex, this face sunscreen provides sheer, silky protection that layers perfectly under makeup. It is also Reef friendly and Oxybenzone and Octinoxate free. Plus, it’s fragrance-free making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin. A white tea option is also available if you like an endearing scent. Buy now from TheMarket.

SPF Rating: 50+

Skin type: Suitable for normal to dry skin

Fragrance-Free: Yes