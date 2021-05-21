Mum's shocking Facebook Live request: 'Can y'all watch my kids while I go smoke?'

A mum's bizarre request led to outrage from her Facebook friends. Photo / Getty Images

A mum has been called out online for asking friends to watch her kids on Facebook Live so she could have a smoke break.

According to a viral Reddit post, the mum left her kids in front of the computer on a live video so her Facebook friends could "keep an eye on them", reports The Sun.

She captioned the video, "Can y'all watch them while I go smoke?"

The live video soon went viral with over 6000 viewers who jokingly bossed around the three young kids while their mum was out of the room.

"Stop playing on that damn couch," one commented, while another joked, "Get down."

But several Reddit users couldn't see the funny side of the post, sharing their horror at the mum's babysitting hack in the comments.

"Digital babysitting, hmm," wrote one who wasn't so sure, while another commented, "Holy s***!"

"I really hope this was a joke or something," wrote another.

It's not the first time a questionable social media post from a parent has gone viral.

Last year a mum from the US shared a photo on Facebook, later posted to Reddit, of her young toddler sipping from her glass of beer, captioned: "She loves having a taste of mummy's beer #drinkup."

The post went viral on Reddit, with enraged parents chiming in on the post. Photo / Reddit

But other parents in the comments were less than impressed, warning the mother that she might get in trouble for the post.

"Do you want your child to be taken into care? Cause even if this is a joke someone will see this and report it to social services … deleted it now or you'll regret," one person commented.

Others commented that the mum's actions were harmful to her daughter and "messed up".

But the mum was quick to shoot back at the critics, writing that her daughter wasn't "shooting heroin" but was just "having some mouthfuls of beer".

"Clearly you've all never experienced being a mum cause if you did u would know that this isn't harmful to a baby," she replied.