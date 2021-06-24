Mum who had constant nosebleeds diagnosed with rare terminal cancer

A mum whose nosebleeds turned out to be a sign she had a rare and incurable form of cancer has shared her devastation at the shock diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

A mum whose nosebleeds turned out to be a sign she had a rare and incurable form of cancer has shared her devastation at the shock diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

A woman who has had constant nosebleeds has been told she just has months to live after a shock diagnosis.

Scottish mum Fergie Aktar initially thought she would get better after feeling unwell and tired.

But soon her nose "wouldn't stop bleeding" and she went to seek medical help.

However, her world turned upside down she was told her nosebleeds were a sign she had a rare and incurable form of cancer.

The 51-year-old was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Following her nosebleeds she visited her GP and was told she had high levels of inflammation in her blood.

After more tests, she was sent to a general surgeon who was very concerned by her symptoms.

She added: "When I explained my symptoms he had this look of horror on his face.

"He said he wanted more specialist tests and a urine sample and a CT scan from my head all the way to my torso."

Days later she got a call back saying she had incurable cancer of the bone marrow.

A mum whose nosebleeds turned out to be a sign she had a rare and incurable form of cancer has shared her devastation at the shock diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Aktar thought it was some kind of mistake - but the news got worse.

"I said are you sure you haven't made a mistake.

"He told me, 'no, and you need to get started on chemotherapy now or you will have three months to live'."

She is now living every day as it comes and is hopeful to stretch out her life expectancy.

She said the first signs something was wrong was when she began slipping up with silly mistakes at work.

Colleagues began to worry after she suddenly lost weight and would bleed from her ears.

She was offered stem cell transplant treatment after chemotherapy, but it failed.

She will now remain on chemotherapy to prolong her life.

While she's devastated her life is coming to an end, she now appreciates the small things in life such as going for a walk.

"I appreciate life so much more now and appreciate the littlest things, but now even something like a walk - I cherish," she told Edinburgh Live.

"Maggie's [cancer care centre] has been fantastic and I've met so many friends.

"My family has also really supported me and I told them, 'don't live my cancer', but they have got me through this."