Mum uses plastic goose to keep son in his bedroom

The trick worked a treat. Photo / @taytertot95

It's a problem that has plagued parents for generations, now a US mum has gone viral after sharing the "hack" she used to keep her wandering son inside his room at night.

TikTok user @taytertot95 shared the video of her ingenious plan online - but not everyone was convinced.

The video shows how she placed a life size plastic goose directly outside her son's room, and his terrified reaction when he encountered the faux fowl, slamming the door shut and returning to the safety of his room.

The video has now received over 1 million views, with many commenters praising the mum's innovation and saying they were now shopping for their own plastic waterfowl.

"You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for goose on the loose," one person joked.

"That is so fowl," another said, while someone else noted: "That's a terrible thing to do to your kids! And also... why didn't I think of this?"

Some claimed that the boy would need years of therapy to recover from the mum's trick, with one person claiming that she is still scared of porcelain dolls after her mum used a similar stunt on her as a child.