Angry truck driver strikes car with small wooden bat while stuck in Sydney traffic

A road raging Sydney truck driver was filmed repeatedly hitting a car with a bat. Video / @anitaepere

Shocking footage has emerged of an angry truck driver banging on a nearby car with what appears to be a small wooden bat while stopped in busy Sydney traffic.

The passenger of a nearby car captured the moment as the driver leaned out of his Kenworth truck, wielding the bat, and bangs it several times on top of a Toyota Yaris next him. He strikes the car again on the passenger side before sitting back down in his seat, and delivering a final blow before closing his door.

The footage was posted on TikTok to the Mariah Carey classic All I Want For Christmas where it has attracted more than 40,000 comments.

The person who posted it said the altercation may have been sparked by the truckie's lane ending as he may have needed to merge.

"I'm not sure if that's the exact reason of why he got mad because I looked up when I heard it all," the user anitaepere said.

The footage drew widespread condemnation from others.

"I drive trucks too ... this kinda behaviour not acceptable at all," one said.

"Lol some truck driver thinks they own the roads the way they drive ... makes me so angry," another said.

"He had the bat ready … this is not his first time doing this. he just waits for the time to use it hahaha," someone else commented.

While another noted: "I bet that was an old lady or old man in that car. If that was me in that car, he'd never do that again".

But others did not want to judge too quickly.

"As usual everyone comments not knowing the full story ..." one user said.

Another added: "Car might have cut him off … you don't know what they deal with! Cars need to get out of their way if lanes are ending".