Mum spooked after filming 'paranormal' activity in toddler's cot

Dust, lens flare or paranormal orb? Mum goes viral on TikTok with what the baby monitor caught on camera in her toddler's room. Video / Erikadaniellexo via TikTok

A US mum has shared footage captured from the monitor in her baby's room, saying it has left her feeling spooked.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, mum Erika Daniella shared what she called "paranormal" activity in her baby's room.

The videos have racked up over nine million views. Photo / TikTok/@erikadaniellexo

"We have paranormal things happen a lot in our home. Look close or you might miss it," she wrote as the caption of her first video, which has now been seen more than 10 million times.

The footage shows the baby boy asleep in his cot, then suddenly awake and wiggling his legs. As he sits up, "an orb of light" quickly floats around him.

The 'orb' is pictured on the left side of the cot. Photo / TikTok/@erikadaniellexo

In other clips, she shows how the "orb" has appeared on more than one occasion.

Commenters were divided on what they were watching, with some dismissing it, while others described what they saw as "creepy".

The mum was left terrified by this footage. Photo / TikTok/@erikadaniellexo

"That's what happens when there's a ghost or something in your house," one TikTok user commented.

"I saw something move in the corner below," another one said. "Creepy you guys."

Other viewers said it was just dust particles or "could have been a fly".