Balenciaga roasted for $5800 high-vis tradie jacket

Skuxx. Photo / Supplied

By now it seems like we've exhausted every kind of ridiculous fashion trend.

There's underboob tops so impractical you couldn't wear them out of the house as well as dresses with splits so high, they're basically loincloths.

Now a jacket made by a top fashion designer has been roasted online – not just because of its steep price – but because it looks exactly like a high-visibility construction jacket.

For $5888, fashionistas can purchase Balenciaga's reversible logo-printed parka, an oversized jacket featuring the neon yellow, navy and silver highlights most familiarly seen on construction workers.

Tradie chic - but this Balenciaga jacket will set you back more than $5000. Photo / Supplied

The jacket features Balenciaga's logo shortened to look more like a construction company name, but if you're after a more subtle look you can reverse it and wear the navy side.

"For AW21, Balenciaga staged a dystopian collection, where the looks represented a sort of armour for everyday life," the jacket's description on Aussie retailer FarFetch's website reads.

"In a neon yellow hue, this padded parka coat is defined by the practical reversible design and the padded silhouette."

Unsurprisingly the jacket, which is also made in Italy and dry clean only, was met with a disbelieving reaction when it was shared on Twitter.

"Na Balenciaga have taken it toooo far now," user @1steadypushing tweeted.

"This can't be real," one person wrote.

But another predicted the jacket was so outrageous people would buy it, tweeting: "The crazy thing is it will sell out."

Others poked fun of the jacket on Instagram, where one person said you were essentially paying thousands to "look like a builder".

"Employers in construction give you these for free," another commented.