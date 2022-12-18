One mum has been criticised for taking a Christmas prank too far. Photo / Getty Images

A mum has been criticised for cutting her daughter’s pyjamas in the middle of the night and blaming it on the elf.

McKenzie Taylor, from the UK, was participating in Elf on the Shelf with her child, which is a game where in the lead-up to Christmas parents hide an elf figurine in various positions around the house.

The mum has been documenting what she is making the elf do in various videos — but it was her latest clip that has angered many online users.

In it she showed her daughter asleep as she cut holes in her pyjamas.

The mum had to make two attempts as her daughter woke up in the middle of the entire ordeal.

She then blamed it on the elf — with her daughter looking incredibly annoyed that her sleepwear had been destroyed.

Some saw the humour in the clip, but others slammed the mother for her actions.

“Someone rescue this child,” one user commented.

Another said, “Poor girl’s going through it.”

“No because I cry if someone cut my PJs,” another said, condemning the act.

“Too far — girl is gonna become scared of the elf,” one commenter added, while another said this would be the girl’s villain origin story.

Some said they had taken inspiration from the clip and done the same to their child.

“PLEASE KEEP MAKING MORE OF THESE!! OMG I CANT STOP LAUGHING AT HER REACTIONS,” one excited fan said.

Another simply said, “Doing this to my kids.”