A mum has revealed how she prepped all of her family’s meals for an entire month including breakfast, lunch and dinner. Video / This Mama’s House via YouTube

A mum has revealed how she prepped all of her family’s meals for an entire month including breakfast, lunch and dinner. Video / This Mama’s House via YouTube

For many of us, the idea of making one meal a day seems like an epic task, but one US mother of five shared how she prepped 90 meals for the family in advance.

The Michigan-based mum prepared 90 breakfasts, lunches and dinners, enough to feed her large family for an entire month.

The busy mum, who's name is Tabitha, has a popular YouTube channel called This Mama's House, on which she shares her meal prep tips and other parenting hacks.

In a recent video Tabitha shares how she decided to undertake the plentiful preparations prior to giving birth to her fifth child, knowing she would be a little busy when the delivery day came.

Speaking in the video, she said: "I have so much food in my freezer right now it's insane and I'm so happy I took the time to do this."

Tabitha revealed that she kept it simple, keeping the prep for each meal to around 15 minutes, using a popular recipe site for inspiration.

The meals consisted of family-friendly options such as beef fajitas, chicken satay and turkey chilli, which were stored in snap-lock bags in a large chest freezer.

Tabitha said: "It took forever, it was just a lot of work but so so worth it, I'm so happy to have these all stored away in my chest freezer."

Another clever hack from Tabitha was to write down an "inventory" of everything you have placed in the freezer.

She explained: "I wanted to make an inventory of everything we have in the freezers just to make it simple.

"That way people know what we have, my kids can go and choose what they want.

"It will just make things easier and we'll know what we have and nothing goes to waste."