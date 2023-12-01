One mum's "extreme" list of rules for her young daughters has gone viral online.

A mother of two has been criticised after sharing the strict parenting rules she’s put in place to “protect” her kids.

Mum Loren Cash’s nine rules include no sleepovers, no nursery or daycare, and no hugs or kisses from family members including grandparents, Metro UK reports.

Since sharing these rules online, the 25-year-old has been labelled “distrusting” and accused of keeping her children “in prison”, with one fellow parent commenting that her children will “have trust issues” as a result.

Mum Loren Cash shared several of the strict rules she has for her children. Photos / @loren_cash

The Birmingham-based mum first put some of the rules in place after her oldest child Nova, now 2, was born - and has added more since giving birth to her second child Luna, now 5 months.

Cash took to social media to hit back at her critics, saying she’s unwilling to “take risks” with her daughters.

“There are so many incidents out there of people mistreating kids when the parents aren’t there and at this age, my daughters are too young to say if anything happened so it’s not a risk I’m willing to take,” she said.

“We’re in a position where we’d rather keep Nova at home with her baby sister where we know she’s safe.”

Cash won’t send her children to a daycare centre because she doesn’t want them to be put in uncomfortable situations, she added.

Her own family members have branded the rules “extreme”, she admitted - but she doesn’t feel that Luna or Nova “are missing out” on anything because of them.

The mother of two has forbidden her children's grandparents to hug or kiss them. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m not worried about her getting attachment issues because it takes her a long time to warm up to people, which is why we don’t necessarily let family members take her out either,” she said.

“No means no with family too. If a family member wants to hug one of the girls then it needs to be the girls’ choice, they deserve to have their own voice.

“My mum always wants to hug and kiss her grandkids, but I tell her they’re not to kiss and if they don’t want to be touched then she should respect it.

“My family have said that my choices are too strict, they don’t fully agree with things, but they do try to understand where I’m coming from.”

Cash admitted that some of her parenting choices are “unusual”, acknowledging the feedback from some of her followers.

“They tell me that my children are going to grow up to hate me for trapping them in the house and stopping them from going to sleepovers.

“I don’t think that’s the case at all, I’m keeping them safe and making sure they’re happy. The world we live in is horrific and there’s just some things I don’t want to risk with her.”

Cash’s mother Lesa Jones, 52, revealed she’s not happy with being forbidden to hug or kiss her granddaughters.

“It is a little upsetting for me that I can’t have my grandkids overnight, they’re my grandkids at the end of the day and I’d love to see them more than I’m allowed to,” she said.

“Loren has never left them at all, she’s used to having them 24/7 so she’s just worried about how they’d be without her.”

Jones added that she disagrees with Nova not being allowed to attend a daycare because she “needs that social interaction”.

“But it’s not my choice.”