Mum earns praise over candid post explaining her kids are sometimes 'a**holes'

The mummy blogger from Melbourne wrote a post many related to. Photo / Instagram

A Melbourne mummy blogger has earned praise after penning a candid post that said her kids are "a**holes" — sometimes.

Laura Mazza, 33, regularly shares the reality of parenting on Instagram, and shared an open letter to mums fearful of being judged for not loving their kids every single minute.

The mum-of-three, who blogs under Mum On The Run, admitted sometimes she can't be bothered to cook dinner or read her kids a bedtime story.

In her raw and honest post, she pointed out this doesn't make her – or any other woman – a bad mother, and parents should be honest about their feelings without being judged.

Mummy blogger Laura Mazza has been praised after sharing a raw post about the realities of parenting. Photo / Instagram

"I just want you to know that if you are my friend, you can say 'my kids were a**holes today' without one look of judgement from me," she wrote on Instagram.

"You should feel free to be able to say 'I want to run away today.' Without any pearl clutching."

"I know I complain a lot about parenting, and that is because raising children [is] the hardest most physically and emotionally impossible thing I've ever done," she continued.

"Every day is a new uncharted water. I broke up fights today, got frustrated today, raised my voice today, cried, consoled crying, felt guilty, felt happy, felt loved, gave love. All in less than 24 hours.

"It's hard. It's hard for all of us. We wonder if we are f*****g it up all the time. So why not just be honest about it?"

Laura, also shared relatable thoughts about her kids, Luca, 6, Sofia, 4, and James, 2.

"Why not have the freedom to say 'I just cannot be f****d with dinner tonight' and the thought of reading with my kids makes me want to gouge my eyes out," she asked.

"I want you to know that with me, you can say that and I'll never think you don't love your kids or you're unappreciative.

"Screw all the perfectionist attitudes, and the "oh my children are blessings 24/7" grateful optimism. It doesn't mean we don't love our children, it doesn't mean we aren't grateful – but we are allowed to vent.

"Because you know what's even harder than raising children? Pretending it's not hard."

The post – which was shared online on Thursday – has clearly struck a cord with other mothers, many of whom commended her candid honesty.

"Girl!!!! I feel this post 100% I have two teenage girls and most days I want to convince myself that alcohol IS a vitamin!!!!" one wrote.

"Yes exactly my thought today too! It's nice to know I'm not alone in this," another added.

Another said it was "so important to feel like we can share honesty".

In January, Laura admitted she allows her kids to play with iPads and copped some major criticism.

"'I would never give a child an iPad, that's just lazy parenting in my opinion,' (she said) quietly, albeit loud enough so I could hear," one critic said, which caused Laura to respond, later sharing the interaction online.