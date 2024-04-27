Major Grey’s peach chutney. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

There’s a tiny retro coffee caravan, The Good Spot, that I often pass on my drive into Wānaka. It’s run by an enterprising young woman, Polly, who also happens to be an excellent cook. The tiny blackboard menu offers a handful of cooked-to-order classics - bacon butties, toasted sandwiches, a BLT and a particularly delicious breakfast burrito with sambal sauce. It’s not as if there is anything ground-breaking about this particular burrito - all the normal suspects are there … a scramble of diced potato and creamy just-set eggs, some crispy bacon, wilted spinach, a tiny bit of cheese, a little caramelised onion. But it’s the dollop of aromatic, slightly spicy tomato sauce that really sets it apart. Without that smidgen of sauce, the burrito would be undistinguishable from any other.

Polly’s breakfast burrito got me thinking about the whole idea of establishing your own signature flavours at home. By nature, we humans are creatures of habit - when we order takeout we generally order what we had last time, and when a restaurant takes a dish off the menu that we love, we feel thwarted - after all that was part of the reason for going there in the first place.

Applying the same strategy to your own home cooking and creating a library of preserves that you make each year and store in the pantry, is such a simple way to create a personal signature for your food. It can also save you a heap of money and time later on when you can just go to the cupboard and pull out a jar.

There are so many ways to preserve seasonal flavours, from simply freezing whole fruits and vegetables to poaching, dehydrating, pickling and making jams, chutneys, pickles and sauces. You don’t have to turn your kitchen into a massive production line of jars and bubbling pots – which is what my mother used to do. I prefer now to make quick, small batches as my produce comes ready.

At this time of year while soft green herbs are still plentiful you might like whizz up a big batch of a green sauce - laden with parsley and chives, with a couple of cloves of garlic, a big spoon each of Dijon mustard and capers, a good pinch of salt and enough oil to make a loose slurry of a sauce. You could add some anchovies for a kick of umami, or the yolk of a hard-boiled egg to give a creamier texture, perhaps some fresh mint. Make this kind of sauce in bulk and freeze it like pesto in little pottles. Bring it out in winter to brighten up a salmon or steak, or some roast chicken, or use as a dressing for a salad, loosened further with a little more oil. It’s also great mixed into mayo for a tasty dipping sauce for potato chips.

Burrito-Buster Tomato Sambal

This is my version of The Good Spot’s fabulous tomato sambal. Warming notes of sweet spices deliver fragrance and a rounded mouthfeel while mustard, ginger and chilli give the sauce some punch, together creating this wonderfully moreish sauce. You can easily scale up the recipe, it will just take a little longer to reduce and thicken. In winter you can make it with canned tomatoes in juice.

Ready in 35 mins

Makes about 4 cups

2 Tbsp neutral oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

1 Tbsp mustard seeds

½ -1 tsp chilli flakes, to taste

1 cinnamon quill

1 kg tomatoes, chopped and cored

¼ packed cup soft brown sugar

2 Tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp fine black pepper

Heat oil in a medium-large pot, add garlic, onion, ginger and spices and cook over a gentle heat until onions have softened (about 5 minutes). Add tomatoes, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper and simmer gently, stirring now and then, until lightly thickened and reduced (about 20-30 minutes). Remove cinnamon quill before serving. It will keep in the fridge for several weeks and is delicious hot or cold. The sauce can also be bottled in sterilised jars and sealed with sterilised lids, or frozen in small containers.

Pickled Watermelon Rind

Try to find organically grown melons for this delicious and pretty pickle. It’s wnderful with cold meats, terrines and pâtés, and a great gift. Best of all, you get to eat the watermelon first. You’ll never throw out your watermelon rinds again!

Ready in 1 hour plus soaking

Time until ready to eat - 1 week

Makes 4 jars

rind of 1 large watermelon

1⁄4 cup salt

1 litre water

Pickling Syrup

5 cups sugar

3 cups white wine vinegar

4 cups water

1 lemon thinly sliced

2-3 whole cinnamon quills

1 tsp whole cloves

1 Tbsp whole allspice

Cut the flesh from the rind of the melon leaving just a hint of pink. Cut rind into strips about 1cm wide and 4-5cm long and place in a non-corrosive container.

Mix through the salt and water and soak overnight.

Next day, drain the rind, put into a pot, cover with cold water and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the skin is easily pierced with a pin. Combine all the pickling syrup ingredients in a large pot or preserving pan.

Add the drained rind and simmer until it is translucent.

Pour into hot sterilised jars and cover with syrup. Cover with screw-top seal lids and leave at least a week before eating.

Pickle will keep for months in a cool place. Once opened, store in the fridge.

Major Grey’s Peach Chutney

This lovely Indian chutney goes so well with cold meats, cheeses and savoury pies.

Make a batch when peaches are in peak supply or mangoes are cheap.

Ready in 2½ hours

Makes 5 small jars

3kg ripe peaches or mangoes, destoned and chopped

3 finely chopped onions

2 red bell peppers, deseeded and diced

3 Tbsp crushed garlic

3 Tbsp finely grated ginger

2 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

3-4 whole cardamom pods

4 chillies or 1-2 tsp chilli powder

6 cups malt vinegar

1kg soft brown sugar

750g dates

Peel, stone and chop peaches or mangoes. Combine in a big, heavy pot with all other ingredients except dates and sugar. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer gently for 1 hour. Add dates and sugar and continue to cook until thick and pulpy (a further 30-60 minutes), taking care it doesn’t catch near the end of cooking. Bottle in 5 small sterilised jars and cover with sterilised lids. It will keep for months.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Burrito-buster tomato sambal)

Pegasus Bay Waipara Valley Gewurztraminer 2021 ($30)

You’ll be tasting this sambal regularly, so ensure you’ve got a chilled bottle of this in the fridge to sip on as you do. This wine is so beautifully balanced, it’s like the liquid equivalent of a Simone Biles beam routine. Released in the 30th anniversary year of Peg Bay brilliance, this gewurz glows with candied lychee, crystallised ginger, a whiff of white pepper, persimmon and also boasts a soft, creamy, peachy undertone. Clean yet richly complex, laced with manuka honey and gently, luxuriously oily to finish. Exotically excellent and the best thing to soothe even the spiciest of sauces. pegasusbay.com

(Pickled watermelon rind)

Postage Stamp Adelie Waiheke Island Pinot Gris 2022 ($33)

Waiheke Island is a pinot-gris powerhouse. Could it be the constant sea breezes and deep, mineral-rich, weathered Waipapa rock soils criss-crossed with iron and volcanic ash that turn out gris grapes bursting with richness and character? Who knows? But it definitely has its own signature spiced-nashi intensity on the nose and palate. Fresh, peachy, and showing strudel-like textures and a long, rich, satisfyingly fruity finish, it’s an excellent match with anything dolloped with pickled watermelon rind. postagestampwines.co.nz

(Major Grey’s peach chutney)

Sunshine Brewing TropicAle Pale Ale 440ml 5.5% ($9.50)

I’m a massive fan of a ploughman’s platter and I tell you now, any lump of cheese sitting on a slab of seedy loaf should be very afraid when this beer and chutney are in cahoots. Deliciously peachy and passionfruity, slightly sour and beautifully bitter, the Bengal using Azacca hops, named after the Haitian god of agriculture. There’s a kick of mango magic on the finish which works dangerously well with this crazy-good condiment. sunshinebrewing.co.nz