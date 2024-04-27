A woman who threatened to call police over a teenager's miniskirt at a Utah restaurant has been arrested. Photo / TikTok

A woman who confronted a teenage girl about her clothing has been charged by the police.

Ida Ann Lorenzo, 48, who is being dubbed a “Karen” online, reportedly pulled down the girl’s skirt during an altercation in the United States that has now gone viral on social media, reports news.com.au.

Lorenzo was filmed informing the alleged victim that her “a** cheeks” were visible and that she could see the girl’s pubic hair while dining at a Japanese Steakhouse in Utah, last Saturday.

She told the victim that she was going to file a complaint about her with the police on the grounds of indecent exposure.

While the initial video showing the woman pulling down the teen’s skirt has been removed from TikTok, a clip of the girl’s friends warning Lorenzo not to touch her is still online, according to ABC4.

Lorenzo, who said she was a Utah state employee, is now bitter over the clip’s popularity and people’s referral to her as a “Karen”.

Today, “Karen” is modern slang for an entitled middle-class white woman.

Lorenzo’s confrontation with the girl backfired on her. She was charged by police with sexual battery, booked at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane and released, ABC4 reports.

According to police, Lorenzo claimed the girl’s skirt was “hiked above her vagina and butt” and her pubic hair was visible. However, when staff at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse did nothing about it, Lorenzo reportedly pulled the girl’s skirt down, adding that there were young kids present.

The alleged victim stated in a police report that Lorenzo had blindsided her from behind and touched her bum while pulling her skirt down. She said she had felt “startled” and “violated” following the incident.

The teen iterated that she had been wearing underwear and her pubic hair was not visible.