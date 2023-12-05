Shaun Davis competing in Mr Britain Junior, 1987. Photo / YouTube

Shaun “Dinosaur” Davis, a former bodybuilder who rose to become Mr Universe in 1996, has died suddenly at age 57. His family and friends have been left “absolutely devastated”.

Davis, who was also crowned the titles of Mr UK, Mr Britain, Mr Europe, and Mr Pro Universe, was known for competing internationally in bodybuilding competitions. He was forced to retire from his bodybuilding career after suffering from complications with his kidneys.

The weightlifter from Long Eaton, Derbyshire in England, was a role model for like-minded fitness enthusiasts. At the height of his career, Mr Universe, Davis weighed in at a hefty 151.5kg.

Davis was partnered with Helen Burrows and the pair had a daughter together. Tributes began to flow in once Burrows shared a photo of the couple on Facebook.

“Just received terrible news from Helen Burrows the passing of my friend Shaun Davis,” shared his close friend Kuldeep Bhardwaj. “I’m absolutely devastated. Rest in Peace my friend.

“You were a true inspiration right from the day I met you at school, through your amazing bodybuilding years and after.

“Your smile and laughter will be missed.”

Shaun Davis with his partner Helen Burrows in 2022. Photo / Facebook

Richard McRae, a local councillor in the area, stated: “RIP Shaun Davis, a very well-known and respected gentleman who most definitely put Long Eaton on the map.”

Davis experienced significant kidney issues following his bodybuilding career. He also previously admitted to anabolic steroid use and retired from the practice after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

After receiving dialysis three times a week following his diagnosis, Davis was put on the waitlist for a kidney transplant. He waited three years before receiving one in 2009.

Following the ordeal, Davis used his platform to e people to sign up for the transplant donor register as he recounted his experiences under the waitlist.

“It really hammers it home, since the transplant, that more and more people are desperate for kidneys,” he said in a 2009 interview.

“There are people out there who are dying waiting for kidneys.”

The bodybuilding veteran even explained how his daughter wrote a letter to thank Santa Claus for giving her father a new kidney.

Helen Burrows and Shaun Davis together in 2022. Photo / Facebook

“That broke me to tears because she’s been praying for a kidney for her daddy,” he said. “She asked for one last Christmas and it didn’t come.”

Following his retirement from bodybuilding, and despite suffering from health complications, Davis still engaged with parts of the industry.

In 2013, Davis and his friend Ian Homer were convicted of illegally supplying steroids after police uncovered their illicit operation. The two were said to have made around £16,500 ($33,900) through supplying the Class C drugs.

The Derby Telegraph, a local paper, explained how the pair supplied steroids to other bodybuilders at a gym between October 2008 and January 2010. Davis’s lawyer, Andrew Eastel, noted that his client had retired from bodybuilding and become a fulltime parent for his daughter.

Davis was eventually handed a 22-week jail sentence, suspended for two years. The court ordered him to pay £7000 in costs and complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

His cause of death has not been shared, although many have pointed to Davis’ prior health issues as a likely factor.