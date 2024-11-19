The idea behind mouth taping is to encourage nose breathing while sleeping.

People are meant to breathe through their nose as it is the body’s air filtration system. Air is breathed in through the nostrils and into the nasal cavity, where the mucus membrane captures debris, particles and pathogens, and involuntary responses such as sneezing expel pollutants.

People may open their mouths involuntarily as they sleep to get air. Photo / 123RF

The nasal cavity also warms and humidifies the air before it enters the lungs to prevent damage to the respiratory system.

Allergies, illness or structural abnormalities can inhibit effective nose breathing. However, people may open their mouths involuntarily as they sleep to get air.

Mouth breathing can temporarily alter the anatomy in the throat, making it narrower and prone to collapse. In the long term, it can be associated with dental problems such as cavities and gum disease, sleep disorders, and decreased lung function, as well as an exacerbation of symptoms in people with asthma.

In one study, 20 people with mild sleep apnoea and a main complaint of snoring participated in a home sleep test, sealing their mouths with silicone hypoallergenic tape before bed. Those with nasal obstruction used medication and a nasal spray to alleviate symptoms before taping their mouths shut. 65% of them saw a significant improvement in their snoring and obstructive sleep apnoea.

In most cases, mouth taping is considered a low-risk treatment. While people who cannot breathe properly through the nose because of anatomical or health issues may find mouth taping uncomfortable, it is not likely to pose an immediate danger for most people. When they’re unable to get enough air, most people will wake up and remove the tape, experts said.

But people should consult their doctor, particularly when they do not breathe well through their nose and are breathing through their mouth while awake, including while exercising, said Robson Capasso, chief of sleep surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Mouth taping should not be used on children or adults who are unable to remove the tape on their own.

The main concern is people may believe mouth taping is an alternative to well-studied treatments such as continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines, for breathing disorders such as sleep apnoea, which can lead to sleep deprivation and fatigue, and increases certain cardiovascular risks, experts said.

“There may be a medical condition that’s triggering the mouth breathing,” said Beth Malow, a professor of neurology and pediatrics, and the director of Vanderbilt University’s sleep division. Try it under the guidance of a physician because “you don’t want to mask a problem by mouth taping”, she said.

Use hypoallergenic tape that is designed for the skin. Photo / 123RF

What else you should know:

Speak with your healthcare provider to ensure mouth taping is safe for you and to rule out more serious issues that may require medical intervention, experts said.

Do not use household tape or duct tape. Use hypoallergenic tape that is designed for the skin. There is even tape marketed for mouth taping.

Try it the first time while you’re awake to make sure you can tolerate it.

The bottom line: Some studies suggest mouth taping may help with snoring and mild sleep apnoea in some people, but more research is needed. Before trying it, consult your healthcare provider to ensure it is safe for you and to avoid masking a more serious condition.