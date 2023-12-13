The most popular predicted baby names for 2024 have been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

The most popular predicted baby names for 2024 have been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

The most popular baby names expected to top new parents’ lists in 2024 have been revealed - and experts have noticed a surprising trend.

It’s predicted flower-themed names will become more and more popular, partly thanks to the elaborate floral arrangements expected to appear on the catwalk for the likes of fashion houses Alexander McQueen and Valentino, reports the Sun.

So, which names are set to bloom next year? UK-based florist and online gift shop Eflorist has made a list of the most popular floral names for both girls and boys.

If you're expecting a baby next year, chances are you'll name them Azalea or Rowan. Photo / 123rf

It predicts Juniper, meaning “evergreen” or “young”, will be the most popular girls’ name, while Orion is the top trending name for boys, and signifies health and happiness.

Eflorist drew its conclusions from the UK’s Office for National Statistics, looking at baby name trends going back to 1904 and predicting the monikers set to grow in popularity.

The names Azalea, symbolising joy, success and abundance, and Blossom, implying beauty and new beginnings, come in second and third on the list, followed by Poppy, Lily, Daisy, Jasmine, Rose, Indigo and Violet.

In second and third place respectively on the boys’ list of names are Rowan, a flower symbolising protection and which means “tree of life” in Celtic, and Ren, the Buddhist symbol for purity and perfection.

Next on the list are the names Jared, Florian, Basil, Linden, Cedar, Thorn and Hollis - many of them botanical-themed.

So, what do experts think of the floral trend?

Experts say parents have always loved names that symbolise beauty and growth, hence the floral trend. Photo / 123rf

Eflorist’s David Denyer says it’s clear parents have always been “drawn to names that evoke a sense of beauty and individuality”, and now more than ever.

“Each name carries its own unique story, and we anticipate these floral-inspired names to blossom not only in popularity, but also in the hearts of new parents who want a meaningful name for their little ones,” he says.

“These 2024 predictions reflect a trend towards meaningful names that carry a connection to the beauty of the natural world.

“And we are sure to expect to see more flower-themed names blossoming in years to come.”