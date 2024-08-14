Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Money Month: The 10 questions women should be asking about their investments – Angela Meyer

By Angela Meyer
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Women investors: empower your financial decisions by asking these 10 crucial questions about your investments. Photo / 123rf

Women investors: empower your financial decisions by asking these 10 crucial questions about your investments. Photo / 123rf

THREE KEY FACTS

  • According to Ellevest, an online investing platform for women, women’s number one source of stress is money.
  • The 2018 FSC report Towards Prosperity showed only 8% of women make up key personnel in KiwiSaver funds management and only 21-25% of women are employed in senior roles in professional financial services.
  • New Zealand has only two companies in the top 100 of the international Equileap 2024 Gender Equality Report & Ranking.

In the third of our Money Month series, co-founder of Hi Money and Project Gender, Angela Meyer, shines a light on the state of New Zealand women’s financial lives.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle