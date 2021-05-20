'Miracle': Missing Otago dogs found alive 10km from home

The dogs have been found.

The dogs have been found.

The owner of a pair of missing Otago dogs says it is a miracle they have been found alive.

Brighton woman Rowan Newman said her dogs Floss, 2, and Scruff, 3, have been found on McLaren Gully Rd, 10km away from their home on Big Stone Rd.

The two dogs went missing on April 30, and Newman had spared no expense looking for them.

Between hiring a plane, a drone, and advertising she had spent close to $1000 searching for the dogs.

In the end the dogs were found by a neighbour returning home from work.

Scruff was fine aside from being covered scratches, but Floss was in bad condition.

She was covered in scabs, had lost large amounts of fur, and had a cornea puncture in one eye.

Border terriers Floss (left) and Scruff before they went missing. Photo / Supplied

Newman took the dogs to a vet in Mosgiel as soon as she picked them up.

Scruff was cleared to return home today, but Floss was being given eye drops every five minutes and would need to see an eye specialist.

There was a chance she would lose the eye.

The dog could not lift her head when she was found, Newman said.

Scruff looked to have been feeding and protecting Floss over the weeks.

The search for the dogs had been emotional and when the temperature started to drop she started to grieve for her lost pets.

Their return had been a miracle, she said.

"I'm just in awe. I'm over the moon."

Holding the 4-week-old puppies from their two missing dogs are (from left) Beau (8), Pearl (6), Quinn (11) and their mother Rowan Newman. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Although she was happy the dogs had been found, Floss still had a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Newman and her family had been in shock when the dogs were found, and the reality did not hit them until the next morning.

Her children were distraught when the dogs went missing and her youngest was having trouble sleeping.

They had perked up a lot since they had been found and were happy to see their pets again.

The family would be celebrating with a warm fireplace and pizza for dinner alongside Scruff and the pair's six puppies.

"It will be just warmth and love tonight."

Newman said she would be buying new beds for the dogs as a treat for them.

She had only spoken to the man who found the dogs briefly, but he had so far declined any reward.