Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: You shouldn't read your teenager's journal

4 minutes to read
It's vital that our kids feel they can trust us to keep confidences and to respect their boundaries when they set them. Photo / 123rf

Kyle MacDonald
Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: My teenage daughter has been out of sorts recently, and while cleaning her room I found her journal. I read a few pages, and it made me feel more concerned - she seems

