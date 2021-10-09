Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Covid 19 Delta picnic rules lead to anxiety spikes

We know from studies that transmission of Covid between people who are vaccinated and gathering in small groups outside is highly unlikely but you decide who you want to safely socialise with, and how quickly you want to get back out in the world. Photo / 123rf

ADVICE

I've already had a number of friends invite me out to meet up for drinks outside, as the new rules say you can, but I'm not comfortable doing so - I'm fully vaccinated but the idea still makes me way too anxious. Do I need to get over this?

A: The now much-discussed "picnic rule" has certainly caused a lot of anxiety - and fair enough. One thing we know from previous experiences of coming down Covid alert levels is these changes lead to spikes in anxiety. It can take some time to readjust to the freedoms.

There is also little question that since Monday the world feels a little scarier as we "transition" and start to tolerate endemic Covid-19.

So, do you need to get over this? No, and just because you can meet up with people certainly doesn't mean you have to.

On the other hand, we also know that one of the hardest things for many throughout this lockdown has been the lack of connection with our nearest and dearest - and after seven weeks the novelty of Zoom catch-ups has well and truly worn off.

The challenge all the way through this pandemic has been balancing anxiety - the fear that grows out of proportion - with the realistic need for caution.

We need to trust the science and the official advice, and we also need to make our own fact-based decisions about what level of risk we might choose to engage in.

We know from studies around the world that transmission of Covid, between people who are vaccinated and gathering in small groups outside, is highly unlikely. That's why the public health experts have recommended this change.

However, when it comes to whether or not you're prepared to tolerate that level of risk - you get to decide, and more generally you get to decide how quickly you want to challenge yourself to get back out in the world.

You also get to decide whether you're comfortable with people who aren't fully vaccinated yet, who may have large bubbles, may be essential frontline health workers, or may already be racing around socialising with lots of different people at this early stage.

This might involve some new - and difficult - conversations. Conversations we're not used to having with our friends and family. But conversations, particularly about vaccinating, that are now necessary.

Under the "Level" system, it's always been clear what we can and can't do. It hasn't been subject to individual choice, and largely we've all signed up for that certainty in exchange for a sense of safety.

Now, gradually, more responsibility is being handed to us. To vaccinate. To decide who we want to safely socialise with, and to decide where we want to put the boundaries around our own safety.

And this will cause more uncertainty and more anxiety. Anxiety we will likely need to continue to navigate for some time yet.

It's also important we don't let these conversations lead to conflict.

Because the thing about boundaries - how we now make ourselves feel safe moving out of the longest period of restrictions we've ever experienced - is that those boundaries will be different from person to person.

So if you have people in your life who aren't yet ready to "picnic", or friends who aren't ready to socialise until you've had your second vaccination (and even better waited two weeks after that) then don't judge them, and don't take it personally.

It's just what they're doing to feel safe.

Each time we have this conversation about boundaries - and our vaccination status - we normalise talking about it, and the easier it gets.

And each time we do, we may also encourage or nudge someone who may not yet have decided to vaccinate, to reconsider their decision.

We will get to 90 per cent, or higher, protected via vaccination, even if we have to do it one conversation at a time.