Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Coping in a turbulent Covid 19, Omicron world

4 minutes to read
If you're anxious, get into nature and pay attention to where you are in the moment. Photo / 123rf

If you're anxious, get into nature and pay attention to where you are in the moment. Photo / 123rf

Kyle MacDonald
By
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: I feel like I've been coping okay with Covid up until now. But recently working from home it has felt really hard to stay focussed, and I can't be bothered seeing friends, or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.