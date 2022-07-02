Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Brain fog can be a symptom of Covid and post-Covid recovery but also a sign of being overwhelmed

4 minutes to read
If you're paying attention to what is going on in the world it can be hard to feel upbeat about much at present. Photo / 123rf

If you're paying attention to what is going on in the world it can be hard to feel upbeat about much at present. Photo / 123rf

Kyle MacDonald
By
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

I haven't had Covid but I really feel like I have the brain fog people recovering from it talk about. In the last couple of months, I get tired easily and am having trouble

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.