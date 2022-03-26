Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Anger with Covid 19 anti-maskers is understandable

4 minutes to read
Wear a mask knowing you're protecting yourself and others from infection and knowing you have science on your side. Photo / Alex Burton

Wear a mask knowing you're protecting yourself and others from infection and knowing you have science on your side. Photo / Alex Burton

Kyle MacDonald
By
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: I get so angry and infuriated with people not wearing masks. Why do people refuse to do something so simple to protect themselves, it makes no sense? Should I be less

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.