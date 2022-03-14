KFC is about to see a major change across the ditch. Photo / Supplied

How does the sound of a KFC drumstick dusted in gold sound to you?

Amazing? Yes.

What if it was then sprinkled with quinoa?

The La Di Da Drumstick (aka Fried Gold) is just one of the 11 unique dishes Aussie KFC fans can experience as part of the fast-food giant's world first degustation restaurant in Sydney.

Developed in partnership with chef patron and owner of Sydney's nel. restaurant, Nelly Robinson (aka Australia's degustation king), KFC fans will be taken on a very different culinary journey that sees the Colonel's finest feeds elevated to new heights in theatrical and playful ways.

The 11 dishes will feature popular KFC menu items and ingredients, with some of the most "mind-blowing" being a gravy candle that literally melts, allowing you to dip your potato bun into the "wax".

Another insane dish is the Tongue Twister that involves picking up your plate and licking off the Colonel's face to relish the flavours of KFC tomato, lettuce and Pepper Mayo.

There's also "normal" dishes like the Supercharged Wings, cooked over a bed of charcoal and Popcorn Chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil.

This is Potato and Gravy - aka the gravy candle which melts, allowing you to dip your potato bun into the "wax".

"We wanted to take our renowned Kentucky Fried Chicken to the next level to showcase the fresh, high-quality food we use every day in our restaurants," Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, told news.com.au.

"[So] what better way than to create a la-di-da 11 course Degustation experience.

"The tasting menu will feature our most iconic menu items in new decadent and surprising ways through a world-first culinary experience that we know our fans will go crazy for."

She said while she doesn't want to give too much away, fans are in for "a real treat".

"This is a world first and a once in a lifetime experience for KFC fans and I guarantee they won't be disappointed."

With this one, you basically lick the Colonel's face.

nel. restaurant owner Nelly Robinson described creating the degustation course as a "dream come true".

"As a lifelong fan of KFC, creating an 11-course degustation with their most-loved menu items and elevating them to new heights has been a dream come true," Nelly said.

"For the menu, I've taken 11 KFC dishes and reimagined how the flavours and textures come to life using my expertise in degustation menus to truly blow fans away."

The only downside to this new venture is it will only be happening for three nights — April 1 to April 3.

The mouth-watering Supercharged Wings cooked over a bed of charcoal.

Degustation sittings will be held each evening at 5pm and 8.30pm at a secret venue in Sydney's Alexandria.

For AU$75 a head, guests will be served 11-courses together with fine wines to match all sprinkled with the la di da treatment.

And, making sure the profits go to a good cause, KFC is donating 100 per cent of the profits to charity.