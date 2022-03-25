Millie Elder Holmes and Tai Tuivasa on TikTok. Video / millieelderholmes

Millie Elder Holmes appears to have found love with Australian MMA fighter Tai "BamBam" Tuivasa.

Holmes, 33, has posted a video to TikTok suggesting a relationship with the 29-year-old UFC champ.

The clip, which has received more than 10,000 likes since it was posted just last night, features a cheerful collection of videos and photos of the pair planting kisses on each other's cheeks, partying, dancing and travelling - all set to the upbeat track Just a Cloud Away, by Pharrell Williams.

Followers of Holmes, the adopted daughter of late broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes and Dr Hinemoa Elder, have commented on the video, sharing their delight in the footage.

"This just gave me the Seratonin (sic) boost I needed," wrote one while others expressed how pleased they were to see Elder Holmes looking so happy.

"From someone who has followed you for years ... You deserve every second of happiness girl," commented one person.

Others among the 260 commenters shared similar sentiments such as: "I am so happy for you ... you deserve the world" and "This makes my heart so happy that you've found happiness."

Another wrote: "My favourite duo! Followed your journey from Greece back to NZ, and loved bam bam and to find out you're together after his last fight ... life made!"

When one commenter mentioned they thought Tuivasa "had a wife and kid..," Elder Holmes replied: "He's never been married but he's got a son."

Western Sydney-based Tuivasa is currently fourth in MMA Fighting's heavyweight rankings and has also found fame for his habit of doing a "shoey" (drinking a beer from a shoe) post-fight.

Meanwhile, Elder Holmes, who appears to have closed her Instagram account, has over 100,000 followers on TikTok. She shares cooking videos and promotes skincare brand Jeuneora among pictures with her mum, Elder, and her beloved dogs Meadow and Māui.

The 33-year-old returned to New Zealand from Greece in 2020 and revealed she had purchased a house in Christchurch.

She wrote on Facebook at the time: "This decision is something I've been thinking about since last year. And more so after my last trip home. I had initially ruled it out because I assumed it would be too stressful for Māui."

The influencer had been living in Greece since the death of her father, Holmes, and the murder of her partner of seven years, Connor Morris. Her biological father lives in Greece.